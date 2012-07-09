Little Keeva Jane is ready for her close-up!

On July 1, Alyson Hannigan and her husband, Alexis Denisof, gave the first glimpse of their baby girl since her May 23 birth. Denisof took snapshots of his wife daughters Keeva and Satyana, 3, during a family picnic at California's Will Rogers State Historic Park.

Since becoming a mom for the second time this spring, Hannigan has often joked about the pressure to get her pre-baby body back. "I think by Hollywood standards I'm supposed to be in bikini shape now that my baby is 4 weeks old," she tweeted June 12. "My workout goal: Food drops in lap, not on belly."

How I Met Your Mother actress Hannigan, 38, wed Denisof, 46, in October 2003. Once she became a parent, Hannigan realized that "my life is so much greater," Hannigan told Us Weekly in May 2010. "It filled a void I never knew was there -- it's the most amazing experience of my life. I just feel so blessed to get to be on this journey, to be a mommy."

Now that Satyana is older, "I see parts of me [in her]," Hannigan told Rachael Ray earlier this year. "I definitely see so many similarities. The books that I loved, she loves."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Meet Alyson Hannigan's Daughter Keeva Jane, 6 Weeks!