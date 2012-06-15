She may look cute and innocent, but if she's anything like her parents, you wouldn't want to duke it out on a survival competition show with her.

Baby Isabetta Rose -- Survivor alums Rob and Amber Mariano's third daughter -- was born May 5 in Pensacola, Florida, and joins big sisters Lucia Rose, 2 1/2, and Carina Rose, 18 months, the couple tells Us Weekly.

"I love having three little girls," Amber, 33, says about welcoming the family's newest addition. "Dressing them alike is so much fun, and they love it too!"

Adds the Survivor: All Stars victor (who met husband Rob, known to fans as "Boston Rob," on the show), "Three girls under three can be challenging at times, but we absolutely love having them so close in age. They play so well together!"

Last spring, the girls' proud dad -- and Survivor: Redemption Island champ -- opened up to Us about how fatherhood compares to the castaway experience.

"Being a father is by far the most fulfilling thing I've ever done," Mariano gushed. "I'm happy to bring home [the Survivor prize] to my family."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Meet Rob and Amber Mariano's Adorable New Daughter, Isabetta Rose!