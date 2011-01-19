Is it hot in here, or is it just Us?

When it comes to posing for the camera, Megan Fox is not afraid to show off her assets (See: Her sexy six-pack abs in a teeny bikini on a Hawaiian beach).

While the Transformers star, 24, is already the face of Giorgio Armani Cosmetics, she put her body to work in the new ad campaign for the designer's Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans, according to WWD. The black and white shot shows Fox lounging seductively on a leather couch while wearing a bra, underwear and nothing else.

The campaign, which also features tennis star Rafael Nadal, will launch in February.

