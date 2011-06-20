Looking foxy as ever, Megan Fox showed off her bangin' bikini bod in a skimpy two-piece on Sunday. Joined by Brian Austin Green, the 25-year-old actress and her husband walked hand-in-hand on the beaches of Kona, Hawaii.

The couple will celebrate their first wedding anniversary this Friday; the actors tied the knot in a private beach ceremony at the Four Seasons in Hawaii last summer.

Fox -- in town for the Maui Film Festival -- recently revealed that she's toying with the idea of renewing her vows with Green, 37.

"I didn't think that I was into it until my relationship with Brian," she told E! News. "He's very sensitive and very emotional. He's a Cancer so he's very all about feelings and relationships and he cries about everything. He'll want to do it, so I'll do it for him."

The lovebirds, who are in Kona with Green's son Kassius, 9 (from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil), also plan to swim with dolphins during their stay.

"My husband is terrified of sharks but we're going to do it anyway," Fox said. "Sharks don't usually go where there are tons of dolphins so we can do it. I didn't used to be [scared of sharks], but I am now because of him. His fear is so intense, it's smothered me and now I'm afraid."

