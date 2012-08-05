This working girl's marriage is still working quite well, thank you very much.

Melanie Griffith and husband of 16 years Antonio Banderas reunited on the red carpet in Marbella, Spain on Saturday night, joining daughter Stella, 16, for a Starlite charity event.

Banderas, 51, and Griffith, 54, have been beset with rumors of marriage trouble over the past couple months, with unconfirmed reports of the Oscar-nominated actress stepping out in Hawaii solo without her wedding ring.

But the twosome looked smitten and happy with one another as their stunning daughter beamed for the cameras.

The Working Girl actress has been frank about her struggles with addiction; she checked into rehab in 2008 for a pill problem.

But Puss in Boots star Banderas told AARP magazine last fall that his beloved wife's struggles just made their marriage stronger.

"I didn’t know she was so strong. It makes me love her even more, because she has been an unbelievable lion fighting, and she got it . . . it just welded us."

A key part of Griffith's recovery was family therapy that included Banderas and Stella plus her two children from previous relationships Alexander, 27, and Dakota, 22.

"The whole family participated. We did all the therapies together -- the kids, everybody. It was a very unique experience, not only for Melanie. It was very rewarding at the end," Banderas said.

"I just love him," Griffith cooed of her man. "He really is the greatest guy."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Melanie Griffith, Antonio Banderas Squash Divorce Rumors on Red Carpet