Michael Jackson's kids sure have the X factor!

Prince, Paris and Blanket Jackson attended Wednesday's X Factor live show, supporting the top 7 singers as they performed tributes to the late King of Pop.

In addition to their uncles Jackie, Tito and Marlon, the kids' grandmother, Katherine Jackson, also joined in on the fun, telling X Factor host Steve Jones "this is my favorite show!"

"We didn't know the kids were planning to come! Only about an hour before the show we were told they were definitely coming so we had to get ready for them! Of course everyone was very excited they could make it; it made the show extra special," an X Factor source tells Us Weekly. "They were very polite and sweet, and excited to be there, as was Katherine. They said they'd love to come back. They are all big fans of the show!"

While the kids didn't have the chance to meet the contestants, they did mingle with judges L.A. Reid and Nicole Scherzinger.

Frontrunner Melanie Amaro told Us she felt added pressure performing for the late singer's family and hopes she did them proud.

"It was really something to be able to [sing for the family]," Amaro said backstage after Wednesday's show.

Luckily for Amaro, Katherine Jackson was especially pleased with her rendition of "Earth Song."

"I said hello to his mom, and she said she really enjoyed the performance, so I was really happy about that," she told Us.

Amaro -- along with Astro, Drew, Chris Rene, Rachel Crow, Josh Krajcik and Marcus Canty -- will learn if their tribute performances were enough to save them from a double elimination on Thursday's show.

