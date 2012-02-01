Miley Cyrus has a need for speed!

The 19-year-old singer purchased a new white 2012 SL550 convertible Mercedes Benz in Encino, Calif., last week, TMZ reports. Sources tell the site the teenage star, who has an estimated net worth of $120 million, paid in full at the dealership. Price tag: a whopping $127,000!

Cyrus' new ride can go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.3 seconds.

Cyrus, who's still going strong with boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, didn't give up her old car: A bodyguard was seen driving it back to Cyrus' house as she took her new wheels out for a spin.

