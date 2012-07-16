Platinum hair to match her platinum engagement ring!

Miley Cyrus showed off bright blonde hair via Twitter on Friday and according to the starlet, new rules are in order for her hue.

"Now that I'm blonde I gotta give duck lips in every photo," the 19-year-old wrote, referring to her pursed lips in the photo. Before going super blonde, Cyrus' locks were a honey golden color.

A lighter, brighter hue isn't the only way that Cyrus, who announced in early June that she and her off-on boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth, were engaged, has updated her look recently. Last week, she showed off a new tattoo -- a excerpt from a famous speech by President Theodore Roosevelt -- on the inside of her left forearm.

The block of text reads, "So that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who knew neither victory nor defeat."

No word on why those words have special meaning to the star.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Miley Cyrus Dyes Her Hair Bright Blonde!