She's just being Rachel!

Miley Cyrus spent the weekend going even blonder courtesy of one of Hollywood's most famous stylists: Chris McMillan, who is the tress master behind the 'dos of Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and most famously Jennifer Aniston's "Rachel" haircut from her days on Friends in the mid-90s.

During McMillan's house call, the 19-year-old Hannah Montana alum documented the entire cut and color process.

"Who says Chris McMillan doesn't color? Oh yeah Chris himself :) Just for his favorite little angel," Cyrus, 19, tweeted on Saturday.

At the end of the process, Cyrus showed off her shoulder-length bob with side-swept bangs. Luckily for fans of her signature high ballerina bun, her much-shorted hair still can be styled in the summery 'do.

"Whew. Still fits in bun," McMillan tweeted with a pic of the final look.

No word if Cyrus' hair makeover is the first of many preparations for her wedding to fiance Liam Hemsworth, 22, who popped the question to his on-off love of three years back in June.

