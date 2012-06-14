Miley Cyrus may have been frolicking in the pool with another man June 13, but Liam Hemsworth has nothing to worry about.

The singer, 19, spent the day working on her tan at The Delano in Miami with platonic pal Cheyne Thomas. "They have been lounging by the pool all day and recording at night," a source tells Us Weekly.

When Cyrus' Twitter followers questioned the nature of her relationship with Thomas, the "See You Again" singer fired back: "So now because I am engaged I can't have a friend of the opposite sex? I can't have a friend help me out while I'm working all day?"

A seething Cyrus added: "Maybe you would have friends too if you'd get your face out the tabloids and start living your own life."

Since announcing his engagement to Cyrus June 6, Hemsworth has been busy shooting Empire State with Emma Roberts, 21, and Nikki Reed, 24, in Louisiana. He will begin shooting Catching Fire, the sequel to The Hunger Games, later this fall.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Miley Cyrus Hangs Poolside With Platonic Pal Cheyne Thomas