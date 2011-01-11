Natalie Portman, 29, is the new face of the Parfums Christian Dior line, and in a new ad for Miss Dior Cherie, Portman appears topless, with her hands covering her chest.

Wearing just a black bow in her hair, the "Black Swan" star gives a sexy look over her shoulder.

The ad, Portman's first cosmetics endorsement deal, appears to have been shot prior to her announced pregnancy with fiance Benjamin Millepied's child.

But R-rated poses are nothing new to Portman, who played a stripper in "Closer," had a sex scene with Mila Kunis in "Black Swan," and had sexy encounters with Ashton Kutcher in "No Strings Attached."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Check out these random facts about Portman and other Golden Globe nominees

11 people to watch in 2011

Learn all about Natalie Portman on MSN

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Hollywood's baby boom

PHOTOS: Most talked-about Hollywood bodies

PHOTOS: See what stars look before being retouched