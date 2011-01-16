Introducing ... Jenny Lewis!

Fresh off his split from Taylor Swift, Jake Gyllenhaal didn't go stag to Sunday's Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

His date for the fete (in which he was nominated for his performance in "Love and Other Drugs"): ex-girlfriend Lewis, 35. She quietly trailed Gyllenhaal as he gave interviews on the red carpet, and sat with him during the ceremony.

Like Swift, Lewis is an acclaimed musician. She fronts the band Rilo Kiley and has released two solo albums as well.

The cute redhead is also a Hollywood veteran: As a child actress, she made numerous TV appearances on "The Golden Girls," "Growing Pains," "Roseanne," "Mr. Belvedere" and other shows. She also starred in such big-screen hits as "Troop Beverly Hills" and "Pleasantville" (with Gyllenhaal's ex Reese Witherspoon!).

She and Gyllenhaal, 29, dated in 2001.

No word yet on whether the friendly exes have rekindled their romance. For his part, Gyllenhaal was in a great, jovial mood throughout the night.

