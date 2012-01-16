Looks like a happy family!

On Saturday, Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez quietly celebrated their top-secret engagement with one of their favorite people: Nahla, Berry's adorable 3-year-old daughter with ex-beau Gabriel Aubry.

PHOTOS: Halle's age-defying body

Berry, 45, and Dark Tides costar Martinez, 46, treated her little girl to a day at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. In one photo taken at the theme park, the Oscar-winning actress beamed as her man held up Nahla, her face painted with a butterfly.

PHOTOS: How cutiepie Nahla has grown up

Among other adventures, the trio (escorted by a VIP Guide) was spotted boarding a ferris wheel at the "California Adventure" section of the sprawling park.

Indeed, it's Frenchman Martinez's rapport with Berry's daughter that sealed the deal for the twice-divorced actress.

PHOTOS: Biggest celeb engagements

"They're just enjoying spending time as a family," a pal told Us Weekly.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly