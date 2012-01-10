Does Jessica Biel approve of this?

After weeks in virtual hiding, Justin Timberlake re-emerged in Las Vegas for the International Consumer Electronics Show. The 30-year-old singer-actor was without his brand-new fiancee Biel (Us Weekly broke the news that he proposed in late December after nearly five years of dating).

But perhaps life as a groom-to-be has already changed the "SexyBack" singer, who debuted a full beard for his appearance in Vegas, where he was on hand to present MySpace TV; Timberlake is now a co-owner of the social networking company, currently in the midst of an ambitious revamp.

Timberlake and Biel, 29, were a world away from Vegas glitz when he asked the New Year's Eve actress to marry him; he popped the question in the mountains of Jackson, Wyoming, where Biel loves to snowboard.

"He's never been happier," an insider told Us. "He knew it was the right time to propose."

