Katy Perry re-emerged in Los Angeles on Monday -- taking a flight out of LAX for an unknown destination. Wearing sunglasses, the "One That Got Away" singer, 26, showed off her latest hair -- a cropped, Smurf-blue 'do beneath a floppy hat -- and her toned legs in a pastel-hued mini-dress and grey suede Cattiva pumps by Brian Atwood.

One accessory that was missing from her travel ensemble? Her wedding ring from estranged husband Russell Brand, who filed for divorce after 14 months of marriage on Dec. 30.

By sheer coincidence, Brand himself just arrived in Los Angeles from his native London over the weekend, and promoted his new FX show Strangely Uplifting in nearby Pasadena, Calif. on Sunday.

"I'm quite well, thank you. Are you asking because of recent events?" he chuckled to an inquiring reporter. "Well, I suppose what you're doing is you're making the mistake as seeing time as linear."

Perry, meanwhile, laid low on Golden Globes night, watching the awards fest in the privacy of a hotel suite in the L.A. area.

On Tuesday, video game giant Electronic Arts Inc. announced a collaboration with the pop superstar for a groundbreaking series of The Sims games featuring Perry.

"I love how you're able to play out different stories through your Sims characters - giving them different careers and watching them succeed," said Perry in a press release. "It's cool to see the Sims' stage performances in The Sims 3 Showtime decked out just like my California Dreams Tour - even my cotton candy video screens are in there! I always like to think of myself as a cartoon, and now I'm a Sim!"

