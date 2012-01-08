New Year, new beginnings for Demi Moore.

On Sunday, the 49-year-old actress was photographed for the first time in 2012 -- at a supermarket parking lot outside Los Angeles. The Margin Call actress was dropped off by a male pal; a source tells Us Weekly it's a platonic pal with whom the star works.

PHOTOS: Demi's shrinking figure

Moore has kept an extremely low profile since she announced the end of her six-year marriage to Ashton Kutcher in November. Two and a Half Men star Kutcher, 33, cheated on Moore back in September with 22-year-old Sara Leal.

PHOTOS: Ashton, Demi and other huge 2011 headlines

She recently signed on to play political activist and feminist icon Gloria Steinem in Lovelace, the indie drama starring Amanda Seyfried as porn star Linda Lovelace.

PHOTOS: Demi's unforgettable quote

Promoting her new film Another Happy Day in Harper's Bazaar, Moore (whose shrinking figure has been the subject of much speculation) admitted she "had a love-hate relationship with my body….I never imagined somebody would be saying to me, 'You're too thin, and you don't look good.'"

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly