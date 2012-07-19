Nuzzling newlyweds!

Less than a month after British supermodel Agyness Deyn, 29, and actor Giovanni Ribisi, 37, shocked friends, family members and fans alike by eloping in L.A., the couple packed on the PDA before strolling through L.A. July 19. (Before Ribisi's rep confirmed their union to Us Weekly, the pair were spotted kissing in line at the L.A. County Registrar's office.)

Though Deyn (real name: Laura Hollins) told The U.K.'s Daily Mail she was "all alone" in March, she soon found love with Ribisi. "She fell for him hard," a source tells Us. "She has been focusing on her acting career, moved to L.A. and wanted to settle down."

Prior to tying the knot, Deyn dated Paddingtons rocker Josh Hubbard for four years until they split in 2008. Ribisi -- whose acting credits include Avatar, Lost in Translation and Ted -- divorced actress Mariah O'Brien in 2001 after four years of marriage. They share daughter Lucia, 14.

