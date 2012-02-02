The show went on for a grieving Nick Carter at NYC's Irving Plaza on Thursday night. The singer, 32, hit the stage just two days after the shocking death of his sister Leslie Carter, who passed away of an apparent prescription drug overdose in upstate New York.

Entertaining 700 screaming fans at the venue, Carter entered the stage in an astronaut suit and gave a high-powered, goofy and sometimes flirty performance, according to E! News, performing songs from his solo album and covers of U2's "With or Without You" and Rod Stewart's "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?")

But Carter got serious when it came time to sing the ballad "Falling Down," grabbing his guitar and telling the audience, "I never thought I'd have to, but I'd like to dedicate this song to my sister." He went into an emotional rendition of the song, holding back tears.

According to a police report, aspiring singer Leslie suffered from depression and mental illness for years; her body was discovered by her stepmother, Ginger Carter, and father, Robert Carter, who unsuccessfully attempted CPR before the arrival of paramedics.

She is survived by four siblings, husband Mike and Alyssa, her 10-month old daughter.

