Nicole Kidman got into character Monday by wearing what appeared to be a shoulder-length, platinum blonde wig. The famous redhead, 44, paired her choppy platinum 'do with heavy eye makeup and a tight-fitting retro green dress, making her almost unrecognizable on the New Orleans set of her new film.

Kidman's new gig, "The Paperboy," is a thriller about a reporter investigating a case involving a death row inmate. Matthew McConaughey, Zac Efron and John Cusack are also attached to the flick.

Usually the mom of four stays away from dyes and chemicals. She told Marie Claire in 2007: "To be honest, I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything. I wear sunscreen, and I don't smoke. I take care of myself. And I'm very proud to say that."

