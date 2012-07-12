Pic: 'Noah's Ark' set being built
Entertainment Tonight
Round up the animals, two-by-two. Pre-production for director Darren Aronofsky's visionary take on the classic Noah's Ark tale is well underway, and the director himself has tweeted a pic of the ark itself under construction in Long Island, NY.
"I dreamt about this since I was 13. And now it's a reality. Genesis 6:14 #noah" tweeted the director.
Russell Crowe will play the title character in the biblical epic in which Noah is given a divine mission: to build an ark to save creation from the coming flood.
"Noah's Ark" is scheduled to flood theaters in 2014.
