Baby's first photo shoot!

Pink, 31, showed off her budding photography skills when she posted a pic of her pregnancy bump on Twitter Friday.

The singer -- who is about six months along with her first child with hubby Carey Hart, 35 -- explained that she wanted to bare her belly in her own way.

"Because paparazzi of today have absolutely no photograhic skill or artistry whatsoever, and their pictures are hideous. ... I'm going to post a self-portrait I took yesterday morning for all of you asking to see belly shots," she tweeted. "3 wks of photo classes for me...and I am already a far better photographer than any one of them."

And that's not the only trade the singer has been trying out.

In late January, Pink tweeted about her attempts to put together her unborn baby's nursery: "Ok baby room, it's me and you tonight. how many think i can put a crib together?"

Hours later she admitted defeat, telling her followers, "Ok, I'm not gonna lie. i got completely distracted with baby clothes and Carey came home and built the crib. he cursed a lot."

