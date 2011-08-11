Time to hit the carwash, baby!

PHOTOS: Stylish star moms on the go

Pink, hubby Carey Hart, and their baby girl Willow headed to Mexico for a little R&R, and they clearly forgot to wash their car. The 31-year-old new mom and her adorable 2-month-old baby were spotted getting into an SUV so filthy that someone left the singer a message to clean things up!

PHOTOS: Adorable A-list tots

"Pink, wash your car," an anonymous fan spelled out in the dust on the vehicle's rearview window. "Ja ja!" ("Ja ja" is the Spanish way to spell "Ha ha.")

PHOTOS: What these celebs love most about motherhood

Despite her dusty wheels, the "F**kin' Perfect" songstress looked relaxed in a loose-fitting patterned skirt, flip-flops and hat.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly