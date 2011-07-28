Mommy and me!

Pink stepped out in Malibu Wednesday holding on tight to her adorable baby girl, Willow Sage. Willow, 8 weeks, wore a red and blue ensemble while resting her head on mom's shoulder. Pink, 31, sported short, straight platinum blonde hair and oversized shades.

On Tuesday, the "F**kin' Perfect" singer tweeted: "Such a purrrfect day! Just me and my girl. We're totally BFFs already."

In the weeks after Willow's birth, Pink gushed about the impact her daughter had on her lifestyle. "My life was once whiskey, tears and cigarettes," she tweeted. "Now it's snot tears and the color of poop. I do miss the whiskey, though!"

