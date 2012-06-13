She's got the glow!

After Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced in May they're expecting their first child, Faris is now proudly flaunting her growing baby bump.

The 35-year-old mom-to-be went for a walk in Los Angeles on Tuesday with a big smile on her face. Faris dressed comfortably in a T-Shirt and cap, but still showed off her new curves.

Until now, The Dictator actress had kept her small bump mostly covered up while out and about. Husband Pratt, 32, also joined his pregnant wife on her walk sporting something new of his own -- a mustache!

Faris married the Parks and Recreation actor in July 29. Last year, she told Us Weekly, "I do want a lot of kids. We want to populate the world!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Pregnant Anna Faris Shows Off Growing Baby Bump