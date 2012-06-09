The Bundchen/Brady brood is getting bigger -- just like Gisele Bundchen's belly!

On Saturday morning, the soon-to-be second-time mama, 31, hit a Boston park with her and hubby Tom Brady's son Benjamin, 2.

Clad in sneakers, navy blue yoga pants, and a loose-fitting, long-sleeve blue top, the Brazilian stunner's small baby bump was still visible as she pushed her toddler along on his tricycle.

Us Weekly first broke the news of Bundchen's second pregnancy on Wednesday.

"Yes, she is pregnant," one source told Us, adding that Bundchen is approximately three months along. "They are really happy!" says the source.

Bundchen's husband of three years also has a 4-year-old son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Though back in 2010 the Victoria's Secret catwalker revealed to British Vogue she had her hands full with Benjamin and her stepson, she also admitted she was set on having more kids "for sure" -- and added that she adores seeing Benjamin interact with his half-brother.

"For Benjamin, his big brother is his hero," Bundchen shared. "Jack comes in and Benjamin has a big smile. He wants to follow him around. Anything he does, he's just in awe of him, like, 'Oh my God!'"

