Family field trip!

Though a source tells Us Weekly Jennifer Garner's due date is nearing, the Butter actress doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Garner, 39, hit Disneyland Tuesday with husband Ben Affleck and daughters Violet, 6, and Seraphina, 3, in tow.

PHOTOS: See Jen's cutest mommy moments!

"Ben, Jennifer and their daughters were in line for 'It's a Small World,'" an eyewitness tells Us of the Garner-Affleck family outing. "The older girl [Violet] was so excited! She kept pointing things out during the ride. When they got off, I heard her say, 'That's my favorite.'" Before boarding the ride, the six-year-old also managed to coax her parents into buying her a pretzel. "Jen kept saying no, but Ben finally caved and bought her one," the witness shares. "Jen just gave him the eye roll!"

PHOTOS: Jennifer and her girls on the go

Throughout her pregnancy, Garner has managed to keep mum on the sex of her third child. Though Garner--who grew up with two sisters of her own--has said she'd be thrilled to have another little girl, she told Jay Leno in January that Affleck, 39, is excited either way. "I would have thought [he wanted a boy]. At first...I really thought so," the Arthur star shared. "And then [Ben] kind of said, 'Well, we have girls. We know how to do girls. My girls love me. I'm the big guy in the house.' So, now I'm not sure."

PHOTOS: Strangest celebrity baby names

Big sisters Violet and Seraphina are just as thrilled about the newest addition to their family. Garner joked she and Affleck have been entertaining their suggestions for baby names--most of which happen to be Disney-themed. "[They suggested] Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse Affleck," Garner laughed. "And then they moved on...[to] Peter Pan, Captain Hook, Smee."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly