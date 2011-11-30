Kourtney Kardashian is still petite, but the mommy-to-be already has a (tiny) baby bump!

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old reality star stepped out in Beverly Hills in a loose-fitting "Vote for Rob and Cheryl" t-shirt and loose-fitting white sweatshirt.

Kourtney and beau Scott Disick, 28, shared their good news with Us Weekly's new issue -- on stands Friday. The E! star is nine weeks along. "You're supposed to wait 12 weeks to tell people, but I feel confident," she said.

The son or daughter-to-be will be the second child for the couple of five years, whose son Mason, nearly 2, was a bit of a surprise. "It wasn't like we weren't trying," Disick quipped.

"I am so excited for Kourt and Scott," Kourtney's sister Kim gushed to Us. "Mason is the best baby ever and I can't wait to be an aunt again!"

