Pregnancy sure looks good on Kristin Cavallari!

Expecting her first child later this year with her football player fiance Jay Cutler, Cavallari stepped out Wednesday looking effortlessly chic in an orchid Yoana Baraschi dress. Toting a large tan handbag, the 25-year-old mom-to-be accessorized her look with sensible metallic flats.

PHOTOS: Kristin shows off her baby bump in a sexy swimsuit

Confirming her pregnancy in January, Cavallari has had to revamp her wardrobe as her baby bump grows.

"[My jeans] aren't buttoning anymore," she said in February. "So I have this thing called the Belly Band that just goes around the top of your jeans so you can wear them without buttoning them. It's the first time I've had sample size dresses not fit me. It's all for a good reason. It's all right. I'm pregnant."

PHOTOS: Kristin's body through the years

When it comes to her diet, the expectant star admits she does indulge here and there, but strives to reach a happy medium with the foods she eats.

PHOTOS: Snacks the celebs love

"I'm trying to balance it out by eating healthy as well," said the star, who's still exercising with her trainer. "I'll eat a Twix and then I'll have a juice to even it out."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Pregnant Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Baby Bump in Chic Purple Dress