Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green, who are expecting their first child together, celebrated Independence Day at Disneyland with their family in Anaheim, California.

With a baby bump now in full sight, Fox, 26, stayed close by her husband's side. The couple, who celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last month, held hands as they strolled around the child-friendly park. Fox dressed comfortably for the outing in a gray sweatshirt, but flaunted her bump in a tight shirt underneath.

Green, 38, is already the father of his son Kassius, 10, with his ex Vanessa Marcil. "Brian knows that Megan is mom material," an insider tells Us Weekly. "She is amazing with Kassius."

The Friends with Kids actress is expecting her first child in the fall. "The pregnancy was planned," revealed a pal. "She has wanted a baby with Brian for a while."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Pregnant Megan Fox Goes to Disneyland With Brian Austin Green