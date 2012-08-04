This summer's hostess with the mostest -- Robert Pattinson's surprise heroine -- re-emerged in Los Angeles on Friday.

A very pregnant Reese Witherspoon was spotted in West Hollywood, Calif., for one of the first times in several weeks. Grabbing lunch at Hugo's with a fellow blond, female friend and her adorable daughter, the "This Means War" actress, 36, accentuated her bigger-than-ever baby bump in a short, belted empire-waist blue dress; expecting her third child (her first with second husband Jim Toth), the mom-to-be wore sexy, strappy heals and sunglasses, and wore her hair up in a loose bun.

"Reese fussed over the baby and looked really cute," an observer at Hugo's tells Us Weekly.

The Oscar-winning actress and her CAA agent husband, Toth -- plus Ava, 12, and Deacon, 8, her kids with ex Ryan Phillippe -- live primarily at an estate in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood. But it's Witherspoon's home-away-from-home, her rustic, $7 million ranch in Ojai, Calif., that popped up in the news this week.

Witherspoon lent the tranquil, away-from-it-all 7-acre spread to friend and Water for Elephants costar Pattinson, 26, who desperately needed refuge after learning that love Kristen Stewart had cheated on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

The actress has called Pattinson a "very sensitive soul," and, according to a source, hopes her Ojai spread will have a "calming effect" on Pattinson as he struggles to make sense of Stewart's betrayal.

"He's a total mess," an insider told Us. "He's questioning everything."

