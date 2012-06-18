Buffy and the Beast!

Sarah Michelle Gellar -- who is currently expecting her and hubby Freddie Prinze Jr.'s second child -- had no qualms about posing for photos with a boa constrictor during the 42nd annual Beastly Ball at the Los Angeles Zoo Saturday.

Gellar, 35 (along with Betty White) was being honored with the Tom Mankiewicz Leadership Award for her commitment to environmental causes.

The mom to Charlotte, 2, rocked a black and gray drop-waist frock to receive her award that, despite its loose fit, didn't do much to conceal her burgeoning baby bump.

Us Weekly first broke the news of Gellar's pregnancy in April.

"She and Freddie are thrilled," a friend of the pair told Us. "They're amazing parents."

The pal says, despite Gellar and Prinze's show biz upbringings, the couple's primary focus is their tight-knit family unit.

"They still have date nights all the time and have a normal life," an insider reveals. "They both came of age in Hollywood and love working, but their home life is more important to them."

