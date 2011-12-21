Work it, Will!

Duchess Kate and her hubby were serious about cheering up some young homeless people during their visit to Centrepoint's Camberwell Foyer, but Prince William let loose with his dance moves!

As Kate, 29, laughingly watched on, William, also 29, brushed off his shoulder, mimicking 18-year-old Vanessa Boateng (a Centrepoint Foyer resident). She was the winner of the Centreepoint's Got Talent contest and put on a performance for the royals.

Clad in a button-down shirt, cardigan and corduroy pants, the casually-dressed prince looked focused on his routine. Kate, wearing a form-fitting, olive green dress, lit up as she saw her charming man in action.

The royal couple also made mince pies and gingerbread cookies with some of the youth. Kate joked to William, "Does this mean you're going to make me mince pies when we get back [home]?" and he chuckled.

William has been a patron of Centrepoint since 2005.

