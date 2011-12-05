Mama and Papa Pitt love Angie!

Brad Pitt's parents Bill and Jane Pitt were all smiles with Angelina Jolie on Monday in NYC. Jolie, 36, took a break from her promoting In the Land of Blood and Honey (her directorial debut) to spend some time with her longtime love's parents.

The actress looked radiant and right at ease with Bill and Jane, but will they be her future in-laws someday? That depends.

"The kids asked me the other day and I asked them if it was just because they wanted to have a 'big cake,'" Jolie told ABC's Nightline. She and Pitt, 47, are parents to six children: Maddox (10), Pax (8), Zahara (6), Shiloh (5) and 3-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. "They see movies that have the people getting married in the movies or somebody's, you know, the happily ever after. Shrek and Fiona are married."

But Jolie said she and Pitt have "explained to them that our commitment when we decided to start a family was the greatest commitment you could possibly have. Once you have six children, you're... you're committed."

