Kim Richards seems to be in much better spirits since leaving an undisclosed rehab facility earlier this week.

The 47-year-old reality star was all smiles when she and older sister Kathy Hilton (mother of Paris and Nicky Hilton) emerged from Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday evening. Wearing matching black-and-white ensembles, the siblings happily posed for photographers outside the famous Chinese restaurant.

Still, one sibling was noticeably missing from the outing: "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards-Umansky, who turned 43 that same day. "So many loving birthday wishes!" Kyle tweeted. "Thank you all so much for your kind words!"

As Us Weekly first reported, Kim's month-long stint in rehab wasn't easy for the Bravo star. "She tried to leave and ended up coming back," one insider revealed in December, adding that the former child actress was "very defiant."

"Kim's alcohol addiction along with other substance abuse problems has been obvious for quite some time," a close pal told Us in early December, shortly after the TV star sought treatment. "It's really good that she's finally getting help."

