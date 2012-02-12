It's a sartorial showdown!

At Sunday's 54th Annual Grammy Awards, Rihanna and Gwyneth Paltrow turned heads in similar black and gold looks. Paltrow even uploaded a WhoSay photo of them backstage with the caption: "Say whaaat?"

Rihanna co-designed her plunging black dress with Giorgio Armani. "I wanted something a little bit like Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface," the much-thinner singer said of her racy ensemble, which featured a high slit and exposed her bare back.

The "We Found Love" singer, 23, completed her look with matching gold accessories, including a diamond and gold snake armlet and triangle earrings from Neil Lane, Jacquie Aiche body necklaces and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Paltrow, 39, was on-hand to introduce Adele's performance of "Rolling in the Deep." The fashion-forward actress donned a glam Stella McCartney dress with cut-out details and a gold belt.

During the show, Paltrow's husband Chris Martin and his Coldplay bandmates joined Rihanna for a performance of their new single, "Princess of China."

