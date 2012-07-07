Gretchen's going shorter!

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi debuted a noticeably shorter hairstyle during a performance of her new single "Unbreakable" in Las Vegas on Friday night.

The blonde, 34-year-old singer and handbag designer -- who's been rocking seriously long tresses for a while -- shared the results via Facebook and Twitter the next morning.

PHOTOS: Which Housewife has the hottest bikini bod?

"I took out my extentions (I had in for extra long lengh) and cut my hair!" Rossi explained of the shoulder-grazing new 'do.

"Fun new style for summer!" Rossi added. "I wanted to be different and change it up a bit! I might even go shorter, but wanted to try this length first!"

VIDEO: How to get this pop star's amazing retro 'do

A castmember on Orange County (the first of the Housewives franchises) since the fourth season, Rossi has been dating Slade Smiley for several years, and her reluctance to wed her man, who's still bogged down with serious financial issues, was a focal point of the just-wrapped season seven. Meanwhile, she and former enemy Tamra Barney (now engaged to Eddie Judge) buried the hatchet and embarked on a close new friendship.

PHOTOS: Real Housewives husbands hall of fame

Tell Us: Do you like Rossi with shorter hair?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Real Housewives of Orange County's Gretchen Rossi Debuts Shorter Hair!