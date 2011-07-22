No kids allowed!

Nearly four months after Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth returned from their honeymoon in Belize (with the actress' two children, Ava, 11, and Deacon, 7, in tow), the couple finally got some alone time during their second honeymoon in Paris, France.

Before arriving at their hotel Thursday, the newlyweds made a pit-stop at the department store Printemps. The following day, the Oscar winner, 35, and her CAA agent hubby, 40, jogged along the Seine River banks and then went for a romantic stroll through the City of Light.

How is just-married life treating the actress (who was once wed to Ryan Phillippe) "It feels great!" she told Us Weekly in April. "Everything's just great!"

In March, Witherspoon wed Toth at her 6-acre ranch in Ojai, Calif. Wearing a light pink, custom-designed Monique Lhuillier gown, the couple exchanged vows in front of 150 family members and friends (including Renee Zellweger, Alyssa Milano and Tobey Maguire).