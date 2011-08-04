If you got it, flaunt it!

Rihanna showed off her super-sexy bikini body in a tiny two-piece Thursday in Barbados. The 23-year-old singer sizzled in a white hot string bikini; she let her curly hair down and was all smiles in the water. (Check out more pictures of Rihanna in her string bikini from PopSugar!)

Earlier this week, the "Man Down" singer paid homage to her roots during Barbados' Kadooment Day Parade. Clad in a fiery red bikini and feathered headdress, Rihanna showed off her healthy curves aboard a float.

"My home, my country, my people... BARBADOS!" she tweeted Sunday.

In Vogue's April issue, Rihanna opened up about her relationship with her body, and why she wasn't afraid to show a little skin. "For the first time, I don't want to get rid of the curves," she said. "My body is comfortable, and it's not unhealthy, so I'm going to rock it."

