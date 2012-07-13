All smiles at Comic-Con!

At the annual convention in San Diego on Thursday, Twilight's Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart posed with Mackenzie Foy, who makes her debut as Bella Swan and Edward Cullen's daughter, Renesmee Cullen, in Breaking Dawn: Part 2.

Pattinson looked clean-cut in a grey button-down shirt and black skinny jeans while Stewart, 22, who wore a neon green miniskirt and white T-shirt, gave a rare smile to the cameras. Foy, 11, wore jeans and a cobalt blue top and looked happy to be sandwiched between her onscreen parents -- a place that many Twihards would jump at the chance to be in.

Even though Foy works with Pattinson, 26, who has hoards of admirers all over the world, the pre-teen looks at their relationship as strictly professional -- no schoolgirl crushes here.

"I don't see him as cute," she told MTV News back in November. "He's really nice and all, but he's more of a friend or a brother or a dad to me. ... Kristen is an amazing, sweet, wonderful actress and I'm so lucky to be working with her. She's an amazing person."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Rob Pattinson, Kristen Stewart Hit Comic-Con With Twilight "Daughter" Renesmee