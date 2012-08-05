Conner family reunion!

Well, almost. Roseanne Barr was the guest of honor -- and the brunt of many below-the-belt jokes -- at a Comedy Central roast taped at the Hollywood Palladium Saturday night.

PHOTOS: 90s TV stars then and now

And though the full special won't air until Aug. 12, pics from the bash confirm that the comedienne, 59, reunited with a couple of her kids from her eponymous sitcom: Namely, Lecy Goranson (who originated the role of Becky Conner) and Michael Fishman (D.J. Conner). John Goodman (her onscreen hubby Dan), Sarah Gilbert (Darlene) and Sarah Chalke (who filled in for the role of Becky during Goranson's colliege sabbatical) weren't on hand for the roasting. Titled simply Roseanne, the groundbreaking sitcom loosely based on the star's own pre-fame life went off the air in 1997 after nine blockbusters years.

One surprise guest? Featured show cast member and Barr's ex-husband Tom Arnold, whose vicious 1994 divorce with Barr made headlines at the time.

PHOTOS: Ugliest Hollywood splits

Other A-list attendees included Carrie Fisher, Sharon Stone, Seth Green and Glee's Jane Lynch, who hosted the evening. "I've long fantasized of ripping Roseanne Barr a new one," Lynch said in a press release. "But because I don't have the cajones to say anything offensive to her face, I will be hosting the proceedings."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: Roseanne Barr Reunites With Sitcom Kids at Comedy Central Roast