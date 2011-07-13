Baring all for Burberry!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows off her flawless figure as the face -- and body -- of the new fragrance Burberry Body.

Appearing nearly naked, the "Transformers" actress dons an unbuttoned satin trench coat and stares seductively at the camera.

"It's a huge honor to be working with Burberry again," the 24-year-old says, as excerpted in Vogue UK. "[It's] a brand that put my career on the map and helped launch me. To be asked to be the first Burberry Body is an amazing compliment."

The fragrance will launch worldwide on Sept. 1, 2011.

