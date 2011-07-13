PIC: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gets Nearly Naked for Burberry
Baring all for Burberry!
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows off her flawless figure as the face -- and body -- of the new fragrance Burberry Body.
RELATED: 5 things to know about Rosie
Appearing nearly naked, the "Transformers" actress dons an unbuttoned satin trench coat and stares seductively at the camera.
RELATED: PHOTOS: Stars who've romanced models
"It's a huge honor to be working with Burberry again," the 24-year-old says, as excerpted in Vogue UK. "[It's] a brand that put my career on the map and helped launch me. To be asked to be the first Burberry Body is an amazing compliment."
RELATED: PHOTOS: 2011's hottest bodies
The fragrance will launch worldwide on Sept. 1, 2011.
RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:
Check out photos of Rosie through the years
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 16, 2018 Check out the best and worst dressed stars this October!