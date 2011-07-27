PIC: Ryan Gosling Goes Bleach Blond!
Do blondes really have more fun?
For Ryan Gosling's sake, let's hope so. The 30-year-old actor showed off his shocking, new bleach-blond hair on the set of his next movie, "The Place Beyond the Pines," in Schenectady, N.Y., on Wednesday.
Wearing a sleeveless gray shirt, the actor also sported multiple tattoos (including one below his eye) as he rode around on a dirt bike. "The Place Beyond the Pines" costars Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes, Greta Gerwig and Ray Liotta.
