Ryan Reynolds was all decked out in sexy motorcycle gear on Saturday as he rode his pricey Ducati to visit the Hollywood home of a very special pal: Sandra Bullock.

The actor, 34, and his Proposal costar, 47, have been joined at the hip lately -- spending the weekend of Aug. 13 together in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Bullock's dad has a home.

Joining the twosome for a hike in Grand Teton Park and other Wyoming adventures, of course, was Louis, Bullock's adorable 19-month-old son. The recently divorced actor "loves spending time with Louis," one insider tells Us Weekly.

But Louis stayed behind when his mommy and Reynolds had a two-hour, one-on-one dinner at Rendezvous Bistro the night of Aug. 13.

But don't get the wrong idea, necessarily. "They were having fun," one restaurant witness tells Us. "They acted like good friends."

Still, though a second insider cautions the pals are "not romantic," another adds: "He's figuring out what he wants for himself relationship-wise."

