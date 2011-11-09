Kim Kardashian is funneling her heartbreak into the dramatic arts.

On Wednesday, the divorcee-to-be, 31, was photographed in Atlanta, sadly thumbing through her script for The Marriage Counselor, the Tyler Perry comedy which began filming this week. In the film, Kardashian plays Ava, pal and coworker to the titular, romantically-challenged marriage counselor Judith (Jurnee Smollett).

As Ava, Kardashian will help boost Ava's self-confidence with a big-city makeover.

"She's being very quiet and isn't smiling very much," a set source says, adding that she was seems very "on task" for the job at hand. "Kim has been reading a script and not being very social at all."

No wonder. Since filing for divorce from Kris Humphries on Oct. 31 (followed by an abbreviated trip to Australia and a quickie visit to Humphries' native Minnesota for an amicable meeting), the reality star "is honestly a mess," one pal tells the new Us Weekly. "She feels like she let everyone down."

Another friend explains that Kardashian has been "crying day in and out," and her misery isn't simply over the end of her 72-day marriage, but the very quick public backlash, which including scathing headlines and a (hilarious!) SNL sketch.

"She thinks the world turned against her," the second friend says. "She feels everyone hates her."

