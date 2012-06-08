It's been a banner week for Scotty McCreery.

The American Idol Season 10 champ graduated from North Carolina's Garner Magnet High School Thursday, McCreery announced via Twitter. "I've enjoyed these last four years. Wouldn't trade any of them for the world. I am a Trojan," he said of the school's mascot.

McCreery walked across the stage in Raleigh, North Carolina, to receive his diploma just one day after nabbing the USA Breakthrough Video of the Year trophy at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville. "It's been a fun 24 hours for sure!" he tweeted.

"The Trouble With Girls" singer -- who toured with Brad Paisley and The Band Perry earlier this year -- will attend North Carolina State University this fall.

"I don't know of anybody coming in so well known initially," the school's director of admissions Thomas Griffin tells Entertainment Weekly. "Most 18-year-olds don't have the kind of exposure that someone like Mr. McCreery has."

The college campus is less 15 minutes away from his parents' home.

"At 18 years old, I have a lot of learning to do and I don't know if I'm ready to make the move from home yet. Give me a couple more years and I'll be more mature and I'll know more about the business," McCreery recently told The Boot. "Maybe then I'll make the move to Nashville. I think for right now the best spot for me is home."

