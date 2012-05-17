Poor Fitty!

50 Cent was admitted to a hospital Wednesday, where he gave his 6.5 million Twitter followers a glimpse at his recovery.

Joking with pal DJ Drama, the rapper was feeling well enough to tweet an image of him surrounded by a stuffed giraffe, elephant, and lion--and suggest his pals step up their "Get Well Soon" gift game.

"Do not do a DJ Drama gangsta grillz this is all I get," the Get Rich or Die Tryin star (real name: Curtis Jackson) wrote. "Ain't this a bitch. I give 15 tracks, you give me this."

Though he didn't reveal why he had initially been admitted, 50 Cent, 36, checked in with his followers again Thursday morning. "I'm feeling better today I think I'm gonna get out of the hospital soon," he wrote, giving thanks to a close friend of his who had reached out.

"Eminem called me last night. I love him, that's my boy," he tweeted.

