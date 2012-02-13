Reported by UsWeekly

Adele's beau gets a taste of Tinseltown!

For her big return to the red carpet since undergoing throat surgery in November, Adele brought along the best kind of arm candy at Sunday's Grammy Awards in Los Angeles -- her boyfriend, Simon Konecki!

PHOTOS: Hottest British stars

Konecki, a charity entrepreneur, sat proudly next to his girlfriend, a six-time Grammy winner, in the front row as host LL Cool J congratulated her on her recovery and being back to performing.

The British singer, 23, dazzled in a shimmering black Giorgio Armani gown with three-quarter-length sleeves teamed with a jaw-dropping 12.4-carat diamond and platinum micropave ring by Harry Winston, while her beau, 37, looked dapper in a tux.

PHOTOS: See what all the stars wore at the 2012 GRAMMY Awards

The pair took their romance public last month when they visited the Florida Everglades. A few weeks later, buzz began to surface about Konecki's complicated past, saying he was still married to stylist Clary Fisher, with whom he has a five-year-old daughter.

PHOTOS: Adele's breakout moment

Adele immediately took to her website to clarify things. "This is the first and last time I will comment on the details of my relationship with Simon," she wrote. "Contrary to reports and headlines in the press, Simon is divorced and has been for four years."

The "Rolling in the Deep" chanteuse went on to win in all six categories for which she was nominated, including Album, Record and Song of the Year. "It's been the most life-changing year!" she said while accepting a trophy for "21."