Alec Baldwin and his new wife Hilaria (Thomas) Baldwin looked every bit the ecstatic newlywed couple in their wedding photo, published on the cover of the new Hello! magazine.

The 30 Rock actor, 54, looked dapper in a tailored black Tom Ford tuxedo while holding his 28-year-old wife, who donned a gorgeous white gown, complete with a cathedral-length veil, designed by Amsale.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest married couples

"I didn't expect to fall in love with somebody who was 26 years my senior, but you cannot help who you fall in love with," Hilaria, an NYC-based yoga instructor, told the British magazine.

PHOTOS: More celeb couples with huge age differences

On June 30, the pair swapped vows during a ceremony, which included fellow New York-based celebs Tina Fey, Woody Allen and Mariska Hargitay, at NYC's St. Patrick's Old Cathedral. The reception was held at the Kimmel Center at New York University, where guests dined on grilled chicken and pan-seared halibut. The newlyweds dance to "Contigo" by Mexican singer Luis Miguel.

PHOTOS: Best engagement rings of all time

"I've dated a lot of people since my divorce, and have thought a lot about what I wanted and what I wanted to do," Baldwin, who went through a notoriously messy divorce with ex-wife Kim Basinger, explained in the couple's July 1 New York Times wedding announcement. "I thought about it too much, I suppose. I wasn't really ready to take that chance and to act until I met Hilaria."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PIC: See Alec Baldwin's Wife, Hilaria, in Her Wedding Gown!