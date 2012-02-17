Anderson Cooper is quite conservative when it comes to his appearance, but that all changed when NY Ink star Ami James visited his talk show Friday.

The 44-year-old TV host sported two full sleeve tattoos while chatting with James, 39. The tattoos were, of course, temporary. "I worry about committing to one and regretting it later," Cooper tweeted Friday.

During a backstage interview, James offered some tips for people planning to get inked for the first time.

"Definitely make sure the quality of the work coming out of the shop that you're walking into is a 10," James advised. "Always make sure that you put a lot of thought about what you're going to get tattooed. Make sure there's a meaning behind it or it's something that you truly, truly love and are prepared to have for the rest of your life."

James' most important rule: "Listen to what your tattoo artist has to say," he warned. "He probably knows a lot more than you do and you'll probably have a better outcome."

Anderson airs Monday-Friday. Check your local listings.

