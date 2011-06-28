It looks like brown is the new blonde for Anna Faris: The star was spotted on the set of her new film The Dictator in NYC Tuesday with a dark, cropped haircut.

The 34-year-old star's dramatic 'do is causing speculation as to whether or not it's a wig. She was last seen with her signature sunny strands at a benefit in NYC on June 13.

But wig or not, it it wouldn't be a surprise if Faris ditched her blonde locks in the name of filming. For her roles in Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, the natural blonde dyed her hair black so that she'd bear a better resemblance to Neve Campbell's character in Scream, the role in which Faris' Scary Movie character parodied.

Faris stars in The Dictator alongside Sacha Baron Cohen (who is also one of the film's writers), Megan Fox, and John C. Reilly.

